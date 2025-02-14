Sometimes, a Valentine's Day post can be simple, as Ed Sheeran showed in a post for his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

He took to Instagram on February 14, 2025, to share a Valentine's Day post. It is a picture of him kissing Seaborn on the cheek while she holds a white-colored flower-shaped pillow. The caption only read one word: “Azizam.”

The Valentine's Day post has over 350,000 likes and 1,800 comments. “Azizam” means “my dear,” which makes sense given the context of the post.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn?

Sheeran and Seaborn were childhood friends before they started dating and subsequently got married. However, it wasn't until 2015 that they reconnected.

They got married at a private, intimate wedding ceremony in 2018. Together, they have two daughters — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn-Sheeran and Jupiter.

They are a relatively private couple. However, Seaborn's cancer diagnosis is discussed in Sheeran's Disney+ documentary, The Sum of It All.

Is Sheeran on tour?

Currently, fans can catch Sheeran on his Mathematics Tour. While it was launched in support of his fifth studio album, Equals, Sheeran has since released two albums while on tour. Subtract and Autumn Variations were both released in 2023 and have been infused in the setlist.

The show is a celebration of his entire career, with songs from all of his math symbol-titled albums being played. He plays his biggest hits, such as “Perfect” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The Mathematics Tour began on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. Sheeran spent the first year of the tour going around Europe. He then toured North America the following year.

Since then, he has taken the tour around the world. He is currently playing shows in India before visiting China. The tour will conclude in September 2025 with a show in Germany.

In total, Sheeran will perform 165 shows throughout the tour's run. By the time it is over, he will have spent over three years on the road.

Somehow, that is not his longest tour, While the Divide Tour did not span three years, Sheeran performed 260 shows across 14 legs from March 2017 to August 2019.

While he was on the Mathematics Tour in 2023, Sheeran also started the Subtract Tour. These shows were different, as Sheeran would play in smaller venues in the same city as his stadium shows. He would perform his Subtract album in full before playing his biggest hits acoustically.

He played a total of 29 Subtract Tour shows in 2023. They were a unique alternative to his stadium Mathematics shows. He also did a one-off show celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Multiply album in Brooklyn, New York, in 2024.