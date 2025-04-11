Hailee Steinfeld has no problem ruffling a few feathers—even if it means dragging Michael B. Jordan’s most celebrated work. During a fiery appearance on Hot Ones, the Hawkeye star unleashed her inner competitor and didn’t hold back when the game demanded some brutal honesty. The setup? She had to rank a handful of her co-star’s biggest roles, from best to worst, per FandomWire. With a devilish smile and no hesitation, she labeled The Wire—a show often hailed as one of the greatest television series ever made—as Jordan’s worst.

“Creed is number one,” she said, confidently. But then she took a jab that no one expected. “The Wire… awful. Terrible,” she added, barely flinching as she reached for her next wing. Jordan, visibly shocked but trying to play it cool, just stared in disbelief before joking, “I don’t know what hurts the worst!”

Steinfeld’s takedown wasn’t serious, of course, but it made for a hilarious moment of chaotic chemistry between the two Marvel stars. Fans online couldn’t get enough, with clips quickly circulating across social media. Her ability to jokingly call out one of the most critically acclaimed series ever—and Jordan’s performance in it—while still keeping things light speaks to the easy banter the duo share.

Their Sizzling Chemistry Continues Off-Camera

The roasting session comes as part of the press tour for Sinners, their new supernatural thriller directed by Black Panther visionary Ryan Coogler. Jordan takes on a twin role, while Steinfeld dives into the world of blood and folklore as a vampire. Despite the film’s serious tone, their promo run has been full of playful energy. Whether they’re joking about acting careers or battling it out for a Hot Ones trophy, their bond shines.

It’s rare to see this level of comfort between co-stars in a press setting, but Hailee Steinfeld and Jordan bring a sibling-like mischief that’s hard not to enjoy. If this chemistry is anything like what we’ll see on-screen in Sinners, then moviegoers are in for more than just chills.