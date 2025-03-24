Ahead of the release of their new Max reality series, Paul American, Jake and Logan Paul discussed what it was like getting fiancées Jutta Leerdam and Nina Agdal on the show.

Speaking to TMZ, the Paul brothers discussed having their partners on the show. Logan talked about getting Agdal to agree to it before production started, which was “not easy,” according to the former United States Champion.

“[It was] not easy[,] and I don't know if they're[,] like, still fully on board,” Paul said. “Which is a shame because they're both just so great. We have such amazing partners that, like, I want to show off Nine to the world and I convinced her to do the show[,] and I'm glad I did because, obviously, she's an integral part of my life. She's like, half of my life[,] and now there's one more of us in my daughter, [who was] literally born on reality TV, which is crazy.

“But we got the ladies on board and truthfully, it's part of why this show is even being made because it's a side of our lives — our love lives — that the internet has never seen before,” he continued.

Furthermore, the access the documentary has shows even more than expected of them. Logan was “shocked” by the side they show of Jake.

Jake also compared it to filming vlogs. “In the vlogs, you kind of stop filming when it's the moments that get serious in our serious life,” he explained. “With reality TV, those are the moments where you keep filming[,] and then you put it out there.

“So, I think everyone in the family had to get used to all of the madness being out there and the drama that comes with it within the family,” he continued.

Who are Jake and Logan Paul's fiancées?

Jake and Logan Paul are engaged to Jutta Leerdam and Nina Agdal, respectively. Leerdam is an Olympic speed skater, having gone pro in 2018.

They have been together for almost a year. Paul and Leerdam announced that they were together in April 2023. However, it is unclear when they began their romantic relationship.

Logan and Agdal have been together since 2022. He proposed to her in July 2023, and they have been engaged since. The following year, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Esméa Agdal, was born in September 2024.