The champ gets another season. Peyton Manning is back on the road and in front of the camera for another season of Peyton’s Places. ESPN announced that Season 5 of the Emmy-nominated series will premiere November 2 exclusively on ESPN+, bringing a lineup that includes Josh Allen, Jason Kelce, and other NFL standouts.

The former Colts and Broncos legend, who’s remained one of football’s most engaging personalities since retiring in 2016, shared the news shortly after joining brother Eli Manning for Monday Night Football on ESPN’s ManningCast.

“Braving football history one tush push, blimp, and place at a time,” Manning wrote on Instagram while revealing the trailer. “Peyton’s Places Season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 2 on ESPN+.”

Produced by Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the 10-episode run will again see the Hall of Famer revisit iconic NFL moments through interviews, on-field recreations, and plenty of humor. “I’m thrilled to be back for Season 5,” Manning said. “We’re featuring some of the best stories, visiting the people and places that make the NFL what it is today.”

Josh Allen and Jason Kelce Take Center Stage

This year’s guest list is stacked. Bills quarterback Josh Allen teams up with Manning and the Buffalo faithful in the premiere episode, The Bills Mafia, where they attempt to “lift the Buffalo Sports Curse.” The episode follows Manning’s earlier mission to free the Detroit Lions from the “Curse of Bobby Layne,” making this another playful dive into football folklore.

Episode 2, Sneak Attack!, shifts to Philadelphia, where Manning swaps places with former Eagles center Jason Kelce to explore the history of the quarterback sneak. Kelce shows Manning the mechanics behind the Eagles’ famed “Tush Push” play — a fan-favorite topic that has sparked debate across the league.

Other guests this season include Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Kirk Cousins, Chad Johnson, Jim Harbaugh, and Boomer Esiason. Manning even takes to the skies in a Goodyear Blimp with Johnson to recreate a scene from the 1970s disaster film Black Sunday.

Each episode blends football history, entertainment, and personality — a mix that has made Peyton’s Places one of ESPN+’s signature shows. From Malibu to Buffalo, Manning’s fifth season continues his quest to uncover the stories, legends, and laughter that define the NFL.