Taylor Swift is already getting a hilarious welcome into the Kelce family by Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center appeared in a Sept. 2 episode of the Bussin With The Boys podcast, where he shared how Swift informed him of what he was actually drinking one night.

“I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer,” he admitted. “So I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something.”

“I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game he was watching], I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day,” he added, laughing. “It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f— is wrong with you, Jason!?’”

Jason then shared who told him that he was drinking non-alcoholic beer, the Super Bowl champion said, “Taylor.”

Jason couldn't believe it when Swift informed him that the beer he had actually been drinking contained no alcohol whatsoever.

“Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed,” Jason continued. “‘I'm like, ‘Time out, Travis. There's non-alcoholic beer here!?’”

Jason shared that he thought it was a calorie-free beverage and not an alcohol-free one. “We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero-calorie Budweiser.”

Jason joked that he was “so ashamed” of the discovery, adding, “I just wasted three quarters of my life.”

Travis and Swift literally broke Instagram when they announced that they would be tying the knot. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared that they got engaged in a garden-themed proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned the post.

Jason congratulated the couple on the Aug. 27 episode of he and Travis' New Heights podcast.

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f–ck yeah.”