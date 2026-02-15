Love is in the air for Jaxson Dart, who celebrated his first Valentine's Day with Marissa Ayers.

Dart shared a photo of roses and heart emojis on his Instagram per the New York Post with the message, “My Valentine.”

The two have been tight-lipped about their relationship following their hard-launch last month. In a conversation with People, the New York Giants quarterback explained why.

“I think that just in the world that we live in, we try to keep as much as we can, you know, between us,” he told the outlet.

As for Ayers, she didn't make a note of Valentine's Day on Instagram at the time of this writing, but earlier this month, she gave a shoutout to Dart on TikTok.

“I have been totally off grid but feeling like the happiest girl in the world @Jdart,” Ayers captioned her video. “I owe you all a recap so here it is ….”

In this latest video about their relationship, it showed that they had a date night in New York City, spending a lot of time at the airport, enjoying some nature hikes, and more.

“Every moment with you,” Dart commented with a teary-eyed and heart emoji.

@marissaayerss I have been totally off grid but feeling like the happiest girl in the world @Jdart <3 I owe you all a recap so here it is…. 💛 ♬ Dreams – yourmusic4ever💯

In her post on Instagram announcing their relationship, the couple shared photos of the time they spent together, including date nights, Halloween parties, and Ayers supporting Dart at games.

“In a movie w you,” Dart commented on her post.

Jaxson Dart's next move

Dart ended his rookie season with 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. There is a lot of confidence that is sparking interest in the New York Giants quarterback for the 2026-2027 NFL season despite not ending with his best effort.

“Dart's start to the season was stronger than his finish, a reality brought on by his failure to protect himself while trying to will the Giants to victories,” NFL.com analyst Nick Shook said per Sports Illustrated.