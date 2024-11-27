“Bachelor” alum Joey Graziadei is taking home the Mirrorball Trophy. Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson are the “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 winner! Graziadei makes history as the first

“Bachelor” nation winner of “DWTS.” The finale aired on Nov. 26 on ABC and Disney +.

Five couples remained for the 33rd season of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale after last week's final elimination. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold all were finalists in this season's highly anticipated finale.

It was an emotional night led with two dances — a redemption dance and a freestyle — performed by the finalists.

Dancing with the Stars: Dances From Season 33 Finale & Final Scores

Danny and Witney

Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling

Scores: 27 and 29

27 and 29 Overall score: 56

Joey and Jenna

Cha Cha to “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 ft Jake Simpson

Scores: 30 and 29

30 and 29 Overall score: 59

Chandler and Brandon

Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Freestyle to “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield

Scores: 30 and 30

30 and 30 Overall score: 60

Ilona and Alan

Jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers

Freestyle routine to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” by District 78 ft Mona Rue

Scores: 27 and 30

27 and 30 Overall score: 57

Stephen and Rylee

Quickstep to “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts

Freestyle to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

Scores: 29 and 30

29 and 30 Overall score: 59

Eliminated Contestants From Season 33

Stars from all backgrounds and walks of life are partnered with dance professionals to make remarkable seasons that test both their mental and physical abilities. Season 33 did not hold back and some of the eliminated stars even came back to cheer on the remaining five couples and participate in the opening number which was soundtracked to “Holiday” by Madonna.

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa (Eliminated 1st)

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov (Elminated 2nd)

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart (Eliminated 3rd)

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater (Eliminated 4th)

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko (Eliminated 5th)

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy (Eliminated 6th)

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber (Eliminated 7th)

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach (Eliminated 8th)

“DWTS” was led by co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. What is unique about the co-hosts is that they both competed — and won — “DWTS” sometime in their career. Hough won two seasons (the fourth and fifth), and Ribeiro won back in 2014 for season 19 of the show. In addition to the cohosts are judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.