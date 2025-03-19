Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly tied the knot according to sources per Entertainment Tonight. The couple has been dating for a year and confirmed their engagement in November. The couple got married in a “small private wedding” held at their Los Angeles home on Tuesday, days before Majors film Magazine Dreams is set to release on Friday (March 21).

“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE of the engagement in November. Majors added: “It’s a season of joy.”

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued.

Majors added, “Amen.”

Good told Ebony back in January what her relationship with the Magazine Dreams actor has taught her.

“This relationship has taught me about unconditional love,” the Harlem star told Ebony in January. “What it means to be loved in the fullness of who you are and to love someone who brings out the best in you.”

Good was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin. The Harlem star was married to the pastor for 10 years and finalized their divorce in June 2022.

As for Majors, he was in a relationship with professional dancer Grace Jabbari from 2021-2023.

Jonathan Majors Reportedly Admits To Strangling Ex-Girlfriend

Th wedding news follows the recent headlines involving Majors reportedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. In a report per Rolling Stone, a private conversation between the actor and who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend Jabbari, was leaked and Majors is allegedly heard saying that he has “aggressed her” in the past.

In 2023, Majors was arrested and found guilty on misdemeanor assault and harassment. He was acquitted of two other charges—intentional assault and aggravated harassment. In the unearthed audio, the actor is allegedly heard saying, “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari is allegedly heard responding.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’ … That’s never happened to me,” the man says.

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” the woman asks.

“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” the man says.

“Something inside of you,” the woman responds.

“Yeah, towards you,” the man says.

The leaked conversation which is allegedly between Jabbari and Majors follows the assault and defamation suit she filed against him in 2023. Jabbari claims that she had to endure physical abuse between 2021 and 2023 from Majors.

In her 2022 filing she stated that he “started hitting her head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

Jabbari has since dropped the suit.

Majors spoke to ABC News Live's Linsey Davis a month after his guilty conviction.

“I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?” the actor told Davis.

During the interview, Majors admitted that he was “reckless with [Jabbari's] heart” but denies any physical abuse.

“I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her,” he said.

During that time, Majors said that he hadn't had any contact with his daughter but had support through the trial from Good.

“Everything has kinda gone away. And it's just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs,” he said.

Majors has not commented on the leaked audio at this time.