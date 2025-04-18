Jordon Hudson is celebrating her man. The former college cheerleader posted a sweet message on Instagram for her boyfriend, Bill Belichick's, 73rd birthday.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame,” Hudson wrote in the caption of her post on Wednesday, April 16, that contains three photos of the couple.

In the first photo, Hudson is wearing an emerald green strapless shirt as she hugs Belichick. They're both holding glasses and a two-tiered cake next to her has a topper that reads “Who Cares S—.”

The next photo shows Belichick feeding Hudson some cake, and the last one is a behind-the-scenes shot of the couple enjoying the party.

The couple has gotten a lot of pushback because of their 49-year age gap but a source told Page Six that the head coach doesn't care about the rumors and “appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is.”

“Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” the insider told the outlet. “Age is just a number to them.”

Hudson recently turned 24 earlier this month and Belichick gave her some customized gifts as well as a new bag. She was gifted a customized North Carolina jersey with her name and No. 24, referencing her new age, and also a bouquet of red roses. Hudson also showed off a beaded red bag by STAUD with a snake design and flowers referencing the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake. The luxury bag retails for almost $300.

While the celebrations have made headlines, Hudson and Belichick's relationship hasn't been all roses. Hudson has had to clap back at several fans speaking on the relationship and was even used as a punchline in Snoop Dogg's monologue at the NFL Honors.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good,” he quipped. “I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember… what was it—Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet?”

Snoop Dogg really went there, oh my 💀💀pic.twitter.com/ABKjAFOGBI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple was a good sport for Snoop Dogg's joke but for Valentine's Day Hudson posted a photo of she and Belichick on how she perceives love and how it shouldn't be judged.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why'we love a particular person,” the former cheerleader wrote on X at the time. “The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight,” she wrote in the caption, in part. “Love does not lie within a perfect complexion.Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal. Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”