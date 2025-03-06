Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a great time celebrating his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld by having a golf bachelor party over the weekend. Allen was joined by his friends — and potential wedding party — as they headed to Los Angeles to watch some TGL. TGL is a golf league that was created in 2022 by TMRW Sports and was formed by sports executive Mike McCarley and professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league is in partnership with the PGA Tour. The game is a new innovative virtual golf venture that employs professional golfers in the off-season to play.

According to WRYK, Allen enjoyed his time celebrating with close friends who will presumably be a part of his upcoming wedding to the Oscar-nominated actress. In attendance at the bachelor party were his brother Jason Allen, Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen who has no relation to Josh, and NFL agent Tee Stumb.

As for Steinfeld, reports of a bachelorette party have not surfaced but like her soon-to-be NFL husband, she also has a few stars as friends who could potentially be in her wedding party. For starters, she's friends with Taylor Swift who is currently dating Travis Kelce, the actress is also friends with Emma Stone who she met through Swift and Selena Gomez as well who also is friends with the “Bad Blood” crooner. A wedding date has not been made public at this time but fans can seemingly look forward to a potential star-studded wedding party.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen make red carpet debut following engagement

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged in Nov. 2024 after a year of dating. The couple likes to keep their relationship private but over the past few months, fans have been learning more about their union since Allen got down on one knee. In Steinfeld's newsletter Beau Society, she interviewed Allen on how the proposal came about. The Bills quarterback confessed that even though it was a complete surprise to the actress, she did ask about getting married hours before the proposal.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

Allen admitted that he was emotional leading up to the big moment and that he was anxious that the surprise would be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be,” he added.

Allen and Steinfeld made their red carpet debut for the NFL Honors last month where the athlete was awarded with this year's MVP. He thanked Steinfeld during his acceptance speech.

“You've been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you.”