Fans can not get over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement details, including the singer's massive $1 million engagement ring.

While speaking about what vibe the couple is seeking for their wedding, a source gave a hint on how Swift feels about the ring.

The singer is “still showing off,” a source told PEOPLE of the Swift's old mine engagement ring.

“She’s incredibly happy,” the source adds. “It’s all just perfect.”

The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26 via a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Details on Taylor Swift's $1 million engagement ring

Once Swift's ring was revealed, several jewelry experts weighed in on the one-of-a-king piece. According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, she shared her take on Swift's unique vintage-inspired diamond engagement ring.

“Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10 to 12 carat old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold,” Laura said. “This cut is a hallmark of antique jewellery, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself.”

The ring also includes a yellow gold band with tiny stars engraved in which Laura believes “Kelce closely with a jeweler who truly understands meaningful and vintage-inspired designs.”

She also compared it to the many stars who have recently gotten engaged such as Cristiano Ronaldo and how it rivals against rings.

“This style stands out from the typical celebrity engagement rings we’ve seen in recent years. The old mine cut, the engraved band, and the warm tone of the gold create something that feels a lot more personal and timeless, worlds away from the minimalist platinum styles worn by many in Hollywood today.”

Its been a busy couple of weeks for the couple as they announced their engagement, Kelce entered his 13th season in the NFL, and in less than a month Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release.

“Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it,” the source said.