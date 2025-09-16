Patrick Mahomes may be 0-2 to start the NFL season, but off the field he’s still celebrating like a champion. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enjoyed an early 30th birthday party thrown by his wife Brittany Mahomes just days after the team’s Sept. 14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, EOnline reports.

Country star Kane Brown shared a glimpse of the party on his Instagram Story, showing Mahomes clapping along while friends and family sang before he blew out candles on his cake. Brown captioned the clip with a simple message, “Happy birthday bubba,” highlighting the bond he’s formed with the quarterback.

The party took place at 1587 Prime, the Kansas City steakhouse co-owned by Mahomes and his tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce, who made headlines for an emotional sideline outburst during the game, looked more relaxed at the celebration. He posed for a photo in the restaurant lounge with sports commentator Chandler Parsons, both smiling as Parsons’ wife Haylee shared the shot online.

Article Continues Below

Swift, Kelce and a star-studded night

Taylor Swift brought her signature flair to the gathering in a plaid miniskirt and matching top that had “Clueless” vibes, while Kelce leaned into his increasingly adventurous fashion choices, pairing a formal look with shorts. The couple, who recently announced their engagement on August 26, couldn’t hide their joy throughout the night.

Brown added a congratulatory note in his post, writing, “Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT❤️ thanks for hosting us Britt 🙏🏽,” recognizing both Mahomes’ milestone and Swift and Kelce’s big news.

As for Mahomes, who officially turns 30 on September 17, the smile on his face said it all. Even with the Chiefs stumbling out of the gate, he looked grateful to be surrounded by friends, family, and teammates. The mix of athletes, entertainers, and loved ones turned the evening into more than just a birthday—it was a reminder that Mahomes is still winning in life.