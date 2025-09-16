Jimmy Fallon took The Tonight Show to Detroit for the very first time, and the city made sure he felt its full personality, per HourDetroit. The special episode, filmed at the historic Detroit Opera House, aired Monday night and you can bet Fallon made sure it was a great time.

Fallon, who partnered with Ford Motor Company for the event, leaned into the Detroit theme with music, food, and sports references sprinkled throughout the show. Before filming, he even made a trip to Ford Field to catch the Lions’ home opener against the Chicago Bears, joined by Detroit native Keegan-Michael Key. The Emmy-winning comedian wore a Barry Sanders jersey and, in true Detroit fashion, challenged Fallon to a game that tested his ability to pronounce local street names.

.@KeeganMKey quizzes Jimmy on how to pronounce Detroit street names 😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KWSCGdJiEw — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fallon takes on Detroit’s trickiest streets

With confidence quickly fading, Fallon admitted, “I don’t think I’m going to do well on this at all.” His prediction was right. The late-night host hilariously stumbled over Livernois, Dequindre, and Gratiot, delivering mispronunciations like “Liver-no-wah” and “Gray-shee-o.” While his attempts were off, his French-inspired spin on Livernois earned some laughs given Detroit’s French roots dating back to 1701.

Key and the crowd roasted Fallon with good-natured humor, and the moment became a highlight of the night. An extended clip later revealed his crack at Dequindre, which went just as sideways as expected. Fallon, ever the entertainer, took it all in stride.

Beyond the laughs, Fallon framed the entire evening as a tribute. “This is a love letter to Detroit and all the great people that make this town what it is and keep it what it is,” he said. He praised the Opera House as “one of the most beautiful sets we’ve ever made” and promised to return, this time with his family in tow.

Jimmy Fallon capped the night with a spirited “Go Lions,” sealing his bond with a city that embraced him for one unforgettable show.