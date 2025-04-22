Kevin Gates still has jokes when it comes to his comments about LeBron and Savannah James' relationship. The “2 Phones” rapper went viral when he spoke about how white women look interested in the NBA icon. Both LeBron and Savannah reacted to Gates' viral notes on their relationship, which prompted the rapper to respond again.

“The truth hurts, but it heals,” the rapper said in a video shared on his Instagram over the weekend. “And ‘Bron, I love you, 'cause you my n***a… But anyway, look, long as you being celebrated, I don't care who don't like me. Long as you being celebrated, that's all I care about. ‘Cause you my n***a and I love you. I don't care if I got a fallout with somebody, I love to get the results. We gon' get the results… I'm a life coach and a guru.”

Kevin Gates responds to LeBron James reaction to his comments about Savannah James “The Truth Hurts, But It Heals” pic.twitter.com/Gzt1v5ciJs — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kevin Gates' Original Comments

Gates went viral for his original comments about the Lakers player and his wife, stating that he didn't like “the way Savannah looks at LeBron.” Before the comments went viral he already predicted that “a lot of people” will not like his comments but believes Savannah should “dive on the floor behind that n***a.”

“I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron,” Gates said. “I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, when as soon as he walk out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be d*cked out.

Gates said that Lebron's spirit “is so loving and giving, it hurt me to see it” as he proceeded to describe Savannah as “the warden of the jail.”

The rapper attempted to have a light hearted conclusion to his comments, adding, “But nah, though, I love y'all… Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals.”

LeBron James and Savannah James Respond To Kevin James

LeBron and Savannah gave Kevin Gates a classy clap back to his orginal comments with a cryptic post. Over the weekend LeBron shared a photo of him and Savannah with the caption, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinion of peasants,” James shared. He then asked “Where to next, queen?”

Savannah also responded with her own message by reposting a video of Nicki Minaj saying, “What? Chile..anyway so..”

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts and met in Akron, Ohio. The couple got married in 2013 and share three children: LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10. Their sons have followed in their father's footsteps and have also taken on basketball for a sport with Bronny being drafted to the Lakers alongside LeBron last year. Bronny was the 55th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and made history with his father when they played with each other in October. They are the first father-son duo to play with each other in the NBA.

The Lakers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference with the Timberwolves leading 1-0. Game two in the playoffs will be tomorrow at 10 p.m. EST.