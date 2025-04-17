Khloe Kardashian recalls the time she went “ballistic” on her then-husband NBA legend Lamar Odom when she caught him cheating. In an interview with Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, Khloe spoke about the exact moment she arrived at the motel.

“We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl,” Kardashian said.

The reality star who is now 40, said she would have been about 26 at the time. Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after one month of dating. They later finalized their divorce in 2016.

“I saw in the window that him and this girl were … they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that,” she continued.

“I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic,” Kardashian told Cooper.

When she later spoke to Odom about the situation he “could not understand how I knew where he was,” adding, ‘And I was like, ‘I don't give a s—. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'”

However, the next day she had to act completely normal because she was attending Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope's, cowboy-themed birthday party.

“My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them],” she said.

The Good American founder said she “acted as if nothing ever happened. And I don't think I ever said a thing.”

Later on in the interview, she said she had “an obsession and an addiction” to learning details about a situation.

“The best thing is when you're free of that. I pray I never am back there again,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Comment About Lamar Odom

On the season six finale of The Kardashians, which aired on April 10, Khloe had a conversation with her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about her ex. In a previous episode, Kendall told Khloe that she shouldn't be so “cold” towards her Odom and that she should consider forgiving him.

“I feel like I saw something in her that I see with Tristan (Thompson),” Kendall said referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers star who Khloe dated from 2016-2021. “I'm not taking away what she's been through, because she's definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be.”

“I don't disagree with that,” Kylie replied.

On the season finale, the topic was brought up once again by Kendall saying that she should “find it within [herself] to forgive” the former NBA star as she admitted, “I’m never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then in the end Tristan, so I can’t even imagine how you might feel about all these situations.”

Khloe went off saying, “What does it say on my forehead? ‘F—— doormat? It probably does to these people, because I have been, in so many different ways. But then that gets taken advantage of.”

She continued, “I’m like, all you guys, f— every single person around me, cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don’t you think that before? But it’s really insulting to me.”

While she was frustrated with Kendall's comment she understood where her sister was coming from.

You can watch seasons 1-6 of The Kardashians on Hulu.