Khloe Kardashian was not playing around when she found out that her husband at the time, Lamar Odom, was using drugs after his 2015 overdose. The two got married in 2009 and their divorce was finalized in 2016 after the original divorce filing by Khloe in 2013.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Khloe shared that she actually punched Odom to stop him from using drugs after the near-fatal incident.

“I was there through it all,” she said, adding, ” I remember everything.”

In 2015, Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose on cocaine and was found at a Las Vegas brothel. When Khloe found that he was using again the following year, she was enraged.

“I punched you in the face, and I shattered everything in that house,” she recalled.

Odom shared that he was wrong in having even attempted to do drugs again after the incident.

“I’m not dismissing that. … That s–t shouldn’t have happened.”

What Has Lamar Odom Said About The 2015 Overdose?

The two-time NBA champion recently spoke about the 2015 near-fatal overdose and how he believed that he could have been drugged.

“I do remember, but I don’t really remember because I was in a coma,” said Odom around the one hour and 29 minute mark of his interview with the he Kyle & Jackie O Show in January. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black.”

Later in the interview he revealed that he believes someone did something to his drink.

“I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what the f***,” he added. “When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk … It took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”

It's been a decade since the incident and now Odom is making sure that it does not happen to anyone else.

“I think now my mission is probably to help people who have the same problem who couldn't help themselves be able to understand addiction and understand that it's a brain disease,” he continued.

“So could you imagine if your brain was diseased and you kept feeding it poison, how would you act out? And I think it's important for people to really understand and educate themselves,” he concluded.