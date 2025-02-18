Kyle Kuzma is tying the knot. The Milwaukee Bucks forward proposed to his longtime girlfriend supermodel, Winnie Harlow.

The newly engaged couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post of the two in a private plane and the supermodel showing off the sparkling engagement ring.

“YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSS,” singer Normani commented on the post.

“I SCREAMED OUT LOUD WINNIEEEEEE!!!! Congratulations my gorgeous girl!!” influencer Jackie Aina wrote.

“Yesss, Congratulations Winnie Sooo happy for you,” R&B singer Sevyn Streeter wrote.

Rapper Lady London was in awe, writing, “omgaaah you guys!!!!!!”

The couple spilled all of the details to Vogue about the romantic Valentine's Day weekend getaway that started with the proposal on Feb. 13. Kuzma charted a plane to Turks and Caicos and decorated with balloons, champagne, roses, and chocolates,

“For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,' ” Harlow recalled to the outlet. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

He then asked Harlow to sit beside him and read her a poem that ended with, “Will you be my wife?”

Harlow screamed, “Yes!” before he was even able to give her the ring which was a massive 8.5 carat oval-cut diamond.

According to Kuzma, he has been planning the proposal for six months and spent six months designing the ring.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he says. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

The last surprise in the proposal was that Kuzma orchestrated for their families to arrive before them at the villa to celebrate their engagement with a dinner and private party.

“We’re over the moon,” Harlow says.

Harlow and Kuzma have been dating since 2020. They briefly split in the summer of 2021 but got back together later that year.