Nick Young did not hold back after Jaden Ivey’s latest social media rant appeared to help end his short Bulls run. After Chicago waived Ivey on Monday, Young jumped on Instagram Live and delivered a blunt, joke-heavy reaction that quickly added another layer to an already messy story, Heavy reports.

Young’s main point centered on Ivey’s remarks about Stephen Curry and the LGBTQ community, comments that drew immediate backlash. The former Lakers guard, who played with Curry during Golden State’s 2017-18 title run, made it clear he thought Ivey had crossed a line. “You’re done in the NBA,” Young said, before joking that Ivey’s “best bet” would be telling people he was part of the very community he had targeted.

“Because you’re done. You talked about Steph Curry… God’s favorite child.”

That response landed because it came after Ivey aimed at Curry in unusually personal terms. On Instagram Live, Ivey questioned the Warriors star’s faith and said fans had the wrong idea about Curry’s Christianity. He argued that wearing Philippians 4:13 did not prove anything and criticized Curry for behavior he viewed as worldly.

Why Young’s Reaction Took Off

Young’s comments stood out because they mixed disbelief, comedy and a pointed defense of Curry. He even framed Curry as “God’s favorite child,” turning the moment into a mix of mockery and loyalty.

Ivey also pushed back on the Bulls’ reasoning for waiving him. He said the team labeled his conduct harmful to the franchise even though he had barely been around while rehabbing. That explanation did little to slow the fallout.

In the end, Young treated the entire situation like a career self-own. Chicago’s move already spoke loudly. Young just said the quiet part out loud, then made the internet laugh while doing it.