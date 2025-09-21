LeBron James is setting the record straight on rumors that he is not telling the truth.

In a conversation with Complex's Speedy Morman, the four-time NBA champion shared he is done being called a liar. One of his most infamous “lies” was when he predicted that the late Kobe Bryant would score 80 points against the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors in a 2006 game.

“I'm telling you—every time I say something, everyone think it's a f—ing lie,” LeBron told Speedy. “I got homies that was literally at the house with me when Kob was dropping to 81. … I'm like, ‘Oh s–t. Yo, he might go for 80 tonight.'”

LeBron even called back up and contacted his friends to show them. “I got homies that was literally in my room. I lived in the house in Ohio at the time that's now torn down,” LeBron recalled. “We sat in a small room watching the game and I was like, ‘Oh s–t, Kobe going for 80 tonight.'”‘

He jokingly continued, “He went for 81, so I did lie. Yeah, I was wrong.”

Another time, LeBron was caught “lying” was when he said he was listening to the Migos in 2010, despite the group not making their first mixtape until Juug Season which was released in 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” he said in a press conference at the time. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I'm telling you these guys are next.'”

He was later called out by Jalen Ramsey on an episode of the NBA star's show The Shop when LeBron suggested that the Rams coach Sean McVay might have been copying the way he uses Ramsey in Madden.

“You know what they sayin' on Twitter right now,” Ramsey reacted with a big grin on his face. “They say you be cappin'.”