LiAngelo Ball wants to keep expanding his music career with a feature from this popular rapper.

Gelo revealed to TMZ when they caught up with the athlete-turned-rapper at LAX that he wants to work with NBA Young Boy.

“I know before I'm done with this s***, I gotta get a tape with YoungBoy,” Gelo said. “Like a collab tape.”

NBA YoungBoy has had a lot of commercial success including four No. 1 albums and eight Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 chart, four platinum albums, and two gold albums with gold certifications. He's also the youngest artist to chart 100 singles on Billboard's Hot 100. However, a collaboration with YoungBoy won't at least start until the summer when he is released from prison. Last month, it was reported that he would be released on July 27, 2025, after being charged with having possession of a weapon by a convicted felon from his 2021 music video shoot in Baton Rouge. Under his supervised release from the 2021 case, he allegedly posed as a doctor and ordered prescriptions. He was later charged with 63 offenses that were found through a federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to 2021 gun charges in addition to the new charges found for the prescription fraud — two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct — as a part of his plea deal. The rapper pleaded no contest to the charges.

As for Gelo he is still not giving up on basketball amid his success with “Tweaker.”

“I still just stay ready,” Gelo said. “If I get called tomorrow, I'll be alright.”

The G League athlete told the publication that he's pumped for his Rolling Loud performance as well as his debut project that is set to drop this spring. This follows Gelo's multimillion-dollar contract he signed with Def Jam last month.

LiAngelo Reacts To Beef With Cam'ron

With less than a month into the music industry, Gelo is already in a rap beef. Cam'ron and the rising rapper have had a back-and-forth as Gelo makes a name for himself in hip-hop.

It began with Cam'ron dissing Gelo's basketball skills stating that he is not as good as his brothers LaVar and LaMelo who play in the NBA.

“He ain’t NBA good,” Cam'ron said on his show It Is What It Is, which he co-hosts with Ma$e, before pretending to speak on a hypothetical conversation between the brothers. “We tried, we did everything we could. We gotta tryout in China for you, that’s all we got.”

Gelo responded claiming that he only remembers one song from Cam'ron and that he shouldn't be speaking on him.

“‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you,” the athlete said on his podcast What an Experience he co-hosts with his brother Lonzo and friends DMO, and Anthony Salazar. “You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping.”

In his first-ever interview, Gelo spoke with Speedy Morman about how he deals with conflict between him and others.

“I don’t deal with it,” he said. “That don’t bother me, bro. I’ll just address it. I ain’t finna get punked for nothing. Like, dawg, what is you saying? They don’t know me at all. I don’t know Cam’ron, bro. I think I rap colder than him. Basketball, colder than them n*****. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this shit was coming. I just be keeping it cool.”