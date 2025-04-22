Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Rauw Alejandro are getting into the horse racing business.

The musicians are joining Adam Kluger, a talent manager, who is launching Run Fast Racing alongside the Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning artists.

“As a horse racing fan for 20 years, I’m thrilled to be able to bring in my celebrity friends and start working towards getting this incredible sport the exposure it deserves,” Kluger said in a press release per PEOPLE.

Klugar's goal is to “mix the thrill of horse racing with the glamour of star power,” as well as prioritizing the health of horses on and off the track. The musicians are excited to be a part of this new venture.

“I'm excited to have some fun with this,” Lil Wayne said.

“I've been excited since the minute Adam pitched me this idea a year and a half ago. It's been great to see everyone come together to embrace it,” Lil Yachty said. “I'm ready to have some fun and get involved as much as I can in the sport.”

Alejandro is looking forward to working with fellow musicians Wayne and Yachty on this new venture.

“I have great memories of going to the horse races with my grandpa as a kid in Puerto Rico,” Alejandro said. “I’ve been a passionate fan of horse racing for a long time, and I’m thrilled to own these incredible horses alongside Wayne and Yachty.”

Lil Wayne Says The Super Bowl “F***ed Up” By Not Letting Him Headline

Lil Wayne pictured that the Super Bowl would have been a full circle moment since it took place in his home city New Orleans. However, in September, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner by the NFL. He stated that not being chosen made him no longer want to perform at the Super Bowl.

“They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect,” the rapper said in an interview Rolling Stone.

“They coulda had some music… But instead they got rappin',” he said, referring to his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI. “They f—ed up.”

Later in the interview, Tunechi shared that he didn't want to essentially play by the rules of the NFL — and the industry in general — in order to perform.

“To perform, it’s a bunch of things [the NFL] going to tell you to do and not do, a–es to kiss and not kiss,” he told the outlet.

“If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing s— with Tom Brady. That was all for that,” added Wayne. “You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording.”

He did later take accountability for getting his hopes up as he was never confirmed to be a headliner or performer for the Super Bowl.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position,” he said at the time.

“But I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt,” Wayne added.