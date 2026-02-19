Lindsey Vonn has had a rough couple week. Following her downhill crash during the 2026 Winter Olympics, she revealed that her dog, Leo, had died.

“This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone,” Vonn shared in a Feb. 18 Instagram carousel that featured a series of pictures of her and her dog Leo. “The day I crashed, so did Leo. He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago) but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind.”

“As I layed in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it,” she continued. “My boy has been with me since my second ACL injury, when I needed him most. He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics. He lifted me up when I was down. He layed by me, and cuddle me, always making me feel safe and loved. We have been through so much together in 13 years.”

She added that while she processed his death she finds faith in knowing that her loved ones are looking over him.

“It’s going to be a while before I emotionally process things but I know he will always be with me,” she added. “I know he’s up there with Lucy and Bear and my mom and grandparents and so many people I have lost in the past few years. And I takes solace knowing he’s not in pain anymore.”

While she takes a moment in knowing he is in a better place, she declared that, “There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love. Heading in for more surgery today. Will be thinking of him when I close my eyes. I will love you forever my big boy.”

Vonn has currently had four surgeries and might have five to repair a complex tibia fracture following her downhill crash. She was skiing in her fifth Winter Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010, 2018, 2026) and has won three Olympic medals (1 gold, 2 bronze).