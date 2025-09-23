A man who has reportedly been identified as a process server has been arrested while attempting to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers.

The process server, Justin Lee Fisher, who is a former police officer, tried to serve the papers to Swift at her fiancé, Travis Kelce's, home in Leawood, Kansas, according to Star. The arrest occurred at 2 a.m. on September 15, just two days after a judge overseeing the defamation and sexual harassment lawsuits between Baldoni and Swift's friend Blake Lively denied a request to depose the singer. Fisher was charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood. According to the publication, the incident was not found one-page document which read, “This information is restricted as to use and dissemination.”

Swift was wrapped into the lawsuit between Lively and Baldoni when the director named her in documents alleging that the singer was one of the “dragons” Lively was referring to in alleged text messages. Baldoni's $400 countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane was dismissed back in June.

Fisher, on the other hand, claims that he will talk to the publication “when it is resolved,” referring to his current legal charges.

“[I] wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license,” he told the publication via text message.

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, Swift was dismissed from any deposition connected to the case on Sept. 12.

“The Wayfarer Parties have filed a response opposing Lively’s request and seeking their own extension of the deposition deadline to the end of October for the purpose of scheduling deposition of non-party Taylor Swift,” Judge Lewis Liman stated in a four-page order earlier this month.

The trial date for Lively and Baldoni is March 9, 2026. Swift has not spoken out amid the arrest nor the impending trial.