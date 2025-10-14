Mark Sanchez's ex is speaking out amid the former NFL star's alleged involvement in a stabbing incident earlier this month.

The incident has garnered a response from Bobby T, the mother of Sanchez's 8-year-old son, Daniel. The model took to Instagram Stories on Oct. 12 to share that the incident, “Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez,” Bobby began in a statement shared on her Instagram Stories via a screenshot per PEOPLE.“My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

Bobby T told her followers that despite the news, her priority will be to continue to take car of their son.

“Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me,” she wrote.

Bobby continued, “Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives.”

She ended her note by sharing that she is thankful for those who have reached out with concerns.

“I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story. At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me,” she concluded.

Sanchez's wife, actress Perry Mattfeld, and mother of their twin newborn daughters, born in March, has not spoken out publicly following the incident.

Mark Sanchez breaks his silence on stabbing incident

While Mattfeld has not responded regarding the incident, Sanchez has broken his silence. The former Jets quarterback spoke to Max Lewis, as he left the Marion County Jail on Sunday.

“Right now I’m just focused on my recovery,” Sanchez told Lewis. “And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process.”

#EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Quarterback and FOX Analyst Mark Sanchez is out of the hospital and was booked into the Marion County Jail this morning. He was there to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. The judge said he must do this before being able to leave Indiana. pic.twitter.com/B0CR4F8EH7 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025

According to Lewis' report, the former NFL star had to turn himself in in order to leave Indianapolis.

Mark Sanchez's stabbing incident

On Oct. 4, Sanchez was allegedly involved in an altercation involving a 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole in an alley in Indianapolis. Both Sanchez and Tole were hospitalized with serious injuries. Sanchez is a correspondent for Fox Sports and was in town to call the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 5.

Sanchez has been charged with a felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, according to ABC.