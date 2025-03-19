Anthony Davis isn't quite ready to step back onto the NBA court, but for Dallas Mavericks fans, there’s a promising sign—the star big man was spotted on the golf course Tuesday, working on his game while continuing his recovery from injury, TMZ reports.

Working His Way Back

Davis, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, suffered a left adductor strain in his Mavericks debut on February 8. The injury has kept him sidelined for over a month, but he's making strides toward a return. On Monday, the Mavericks assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, marking a significant step in his rehab process.

A video of Davis swinging a golf club surfaced on social media, showing the 6'10” forward gearing up for a chip shot. Dressed in shorts, a t-shirt, and a vest, he looked relaxed, even seen with a cigar in his mouth. While it might not be game action, his presence on the course suggests improved mobility—an encouraging sign for Mavericks fans hoping to see him back before the postseason push.

Anthony Davis playing a round in Plano today ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ui6HF9XzKn — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Progress Behind the Scenes

Davis hasn’t just been golfing—he’s also back in practice mode. This week, he ramped up activity with the Texas Legends, participating in five-on-five settings to rebuild his conditioning and test his body’s readiness for competition.

Zhaire Smith, who joined the Legends midseason, provided insight into Davis' progress, revealing that the eight-time All-Star is still an unstoppable force. “Luckily, he was on my team, so I saw it from a different standpoint,” Smith said. “I didn’t want any actions with him before that! But really, just the way he gets to his spots and is unguardable. He can score from three, block shots—what can you do? He’s just elite.”

Despite concerns that Dallas might shut him down for the season, Anthony Davis remains determined to return, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. With the Mavericks fighting for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament, his comeback could be the difference-maker they need. Seeing him active, whether in practice or on the golf course, signals that a return to action may not be far off.