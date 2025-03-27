Michael Caine cannot get over how great of a work ethic Taylor Swift has.

The Academy Award-winning actor praised Swift in his new book Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, which was released in the U.S. on March 25. The book was originally released in the U.K. last November.

“I think Taylor Swift is incredible, a giant star,” Caine said. “You know, she was a country singer to start with? And now she fills stadiums all over the world, with audiences of 100,000, and politicians are desperate for her to support them. That’s extraordinary.”

“You can just tell how much hard work lies behind what she’s achieved, too. It’s no accident,” Caine said of the 14-time Grammy winner. “She has really earned her success, and it hasn’t come overnight. She’s down-to-earth, which is almost always part of it. Not spoiled by all the accolades and money. That’s impressive.”

The actor shared that Swift's spotlight in the industry is different than the actors that came before him such as Elizabeth Taylor or Marlon Brando, but the singer's light shines on her own.

“People’s attention is more divided than it used to be, there’s more competition from all sorts of directions,” Caine continued. “There’s not really the sense there used to be of the big cultural event of the week. So, there are definitely fewer actors and musicians whose name alone can guarantee a movie or a record will make money.”

However, nonetheless, according to Caine, Swift has earned every right to be looked at as a star.

He added: “But stardom is still stardom.”

Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over: My Guide to Life is out now wherever books are sold.

Taylor Swift Accepts Tour Of The Century Award

Speaking on Swift's stardom, the singer racked up seven awards at the iHeartRadio Awards this month. Swift was nominated for 10 different categories but won:

Favorite Surprise Guest (when Travis Kelce took the stage at the London show)

Favorite Tour Tradition (

Best Lyrics

Best Music Video

Favorite Tour Style

Favorite On Screen

Additionally, Swift went home with Tour Of The Century Award for her record-breaking Eras Tour. The “So Highschool” singer wasn't present for the ceremony but she sent in a video of her thanking her supporters for a successful tour.

“I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew… this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months,” Swift told fans while accepting her Tour Of The Century award in her virtual speech.

“People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion,” she continued.

Before closing out her speech, she thanked her fans for coming out, singing along, and giving her strength to keep going on the journey.

“To the fans, you made these songs from the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a 3.5 hour setlist. You had the passion and generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.It blows my mind. I'm never going to stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate this more than you know,” she concluded.

The Eras Tour took place from March 2023 – December 2024. Swift traveled nationwide hitting stadiums in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, and more. She also took her tour international as she visited fans in Paris, London, Argentina, Brazil, as well as several other major cities across the globe.

The Eras Tour is considered the largest music tour in history. It generated $2 billion in revenue throughout the 149 shows.