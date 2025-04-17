Cassidy Hubbarth’s voice cracked and her eyes welled up Wednesday night as she closed one chapter of her remarkable career. After 15 years with ESPN, the veteran host said goodbye during her final NBA broadcast—a moment that became less about basketball and more about legacy, friendship, and growth.

The Heat had just cruised to a play-in victory over the Bulls when her co-hosts—Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson—paused to celebrate Hubbarth’s departure in front of millions. What followed was a tear-streaked love letter to one of the network’s most admired personalities.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson pay tribute to Cassidy Hubbarth at the end of her final NBA broadcast on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qugtKus1kp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2025

Breen, long the voice of NBA Finals nights, began the tribute with calm reverence. “Cassidy has been such a dedicated professional… a huge piece of our NBA coverage,” he said, noting that ESPN’s loss would soon be Amazon’s gain. Burke followed with warmth and admiration, calling Hubbarth a “star among stars” and praising her loyalty and grit. Then Jefferson got personal, crediting Hubbarth with helping guide his own broadcasting path and dubbing her “Mama Cass”—a nickname filled with affection and respect.

The next chapter with Amazon

Hubbarth, barely able to keep her composure, responded through emotion. “You guys, I still have a postgame interview,” she said, half-laughing through tears. “You can’t make me cry right now… ESPN has allowed me to grow and has nurtured my career in so many beautiful ways.”

From her early days on NBA Tonight to anchoring primetime coverage during the league’s most transformative decade, Cassidy Hubbarth carved out a legacy rooted in professionalism and empathy. Now, she’s off to help shape Amazon’s NBA future as the tech giant begins its journey into live league coverage.

But if her final ESPN signoff was any indication, she won’t be forgotten anytime soon.