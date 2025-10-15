Three years after Ime Udoka’s workplace affair shook their relationship, Nia Long is finally opening up about where things stand with her ex, Vibe reports. The actress says they’ve reached a place of peace, mutual respect, and solid co-parenting.

In a new cover story for The Cut, Long shared that she and the Houston Rockets coach have built a healthy dynamic centered on their 13-year-old son, Kez. “This summer, I traveled with my youngest son and my ex, Ime. We had a great time,” Long said. “It was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other.”

Long, 54, admitted the process wasn’t easy. She faced deep emotional wounds after Udoka’s 2022 scandal involving a Boston Celtics staffer, which led to his suspension and eventual firing. Still, she’s moved forward. “The most important gift you can give your kids is to heal your trauma,” she explained. “Me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does.”

From heartbreak to healing

Long and Udoka began dating in 2010, got engaged in 2015, and were together for 13 years before splitting in late 2022. Their relationship ended amid Udoka’s suspension for a “consensual relationship” with a Celtics employee, an incident that not only cost him his job but also brought an end to their long-term partnership.

Time, however, seems to have softened the pain. “I’m not going to carry burdensome energy with me because that just transfers to my children and it transfers to everything else in my life,” Long said. “I’m proud of myself. I think we’re proud of each other as the parents of Kez.”

The two have even turned their family vacations into an annual tradition. “We’re able to commit to these last sweet years of him being in grade school and high school before he goes off to college. We’re both going to be standing there watching him graduate,” she added.

Udoka, now leading the Rockets, has rebuilt his coaching career since the scandal. Meanwhile, Nia Long continues to thrive in her own lane, carrying herself with the grace and self-awareness that has made her one of Hollywood’s most enduring figures.