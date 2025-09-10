Notre Dame football has never lacked star power in its orbit, but Marcus Freeman made it clear this week that comedian Shane Gillis has carved out a unique place in the Fighting Irish universe, per TheAthletic

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Freeman described Gillis as “an awesome human” whose craft brings notoriety but also genuine support for the program. The fourth-year head coach said he has spent time with Gillis, both at games and behind the scenes, and appreciates the enthusiasm he brings.

Gillis, who recently opened for country star Zach Bryan at Notre Dame Stadium, has become a fixture around the team. Last season, he celebrated in the locker room after the Irish stunned Texas A&M to open the year. When the Aggies come to South Bend again this weekend, Gillis will once more be part of the conversation, even as his Bud Light ad featuring a Texas Longhorns shirt loops on television. Freeman laughed that he has not yet given Gillis grief about that wardrobe choice.

The program has leaned into the relationship. Gillis appeared in an Under Armour spot with Freeman and former Irish star Philip Riley. He was even listed on the season opener’s injury report as “out” due to “tailgating,” proof that the Irish are comfortable letting the jokes fly.

A new face of fandom

What sets Gillis apart is how deeply the fans embrace him. During last year’s College Football Playoff game against Indiana, the stadium camera cut to Gillis in a suite. The crowd erupted with cheers. When the camera moved away, the boos rained down. The reaction was louder than the roars for legends Jerome Bettis and Tim Brown, who sat beside him. Gillis admitted the attention feels strange, but he also said it is one of the most meaningful experiences of his life, especially because his family shares in it.

For Notre Dame, the connection feels timely. Celebrity fans of past decades, from Regis Philbin to Jon Bon Jovi, carried a different era. Gillis, known for his brash humor and national profile, resonates with the current student body. He has become for Notre Dame what Matthew McConaughey is to Texas. As Freeman put it, Gillis makes the Irish “kind of cool.”