New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not buying into the so called Kardashian Curse, even after Kendall Jenner publicly backed New England to win the Super Bowl, per AthlonSports.

The Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will meet Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Super Bowl 60, marking a rematch of their classic title game from more than a decade ago. Both teams reached the stage after gritty postseason runs, with Seattle surviving a late scare against the Rams and New England leaning on defense to get past Denver.

Jenner unintentionally stirred up online panic after discussing her Super Bowl pick during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. The long-running internet theory claims teams or athletes linked to the Kardashian and Jenner family tend to suffer bad luck. That narrative picked up steam once Jenner appeared unsure which side to support.

During the segment, she FaceTimed former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and asked for help making an informed choice. Brady walked her through New England’s approach, even framing the Patriots as underdogs while praising Seattle’s defense. By the end of the conversation, Jenner sided with New England, which immediately reignited curse chatter online.

Kraft Shrugs Off Superstition Ahead of Super Bowl

Kraft quickly addressed the noise with a confident message aimed directly at Jenner.

“Kendall, I just heard you put your money on us to win this big game,” Kraft said. “I don’t believe that thing about the Kardashian curse. We’ve been underdogs plenty of times and we’ve done OK. Let’s do it together.”

Oddsmakers currently list New England as a slight underdog, and the Patriots’ playoff performances have raised some questions. The offense struggled to score early in multiple wins, relying heavily on takeaways and situational defense to advance.

Still, Robert Kraft made it clear that if the Patriots fall short, superstition will not get the blame. For him, the outcome will come down to execution, preparation, and handling the moment on the league’s biggest stage.