The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a three-game losing skid on Monday by securing a 10-3 win in the opener of a four-leg set at home against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Paul Skenes had a solid start in that contest, as the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year allowed just an earned run on three hits and struck out six Washington batters in six innings of work on the mound. He and catcher Henry Davis also made history along the way, as they became just the first battery ever to consist of No. 1 draft picks in the history of the big leagues, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Henry Davis and Paul Skenes are the first-ever battery of No. 1 overall draft picks,” Langs shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Davis entered the Nationals game to take over the catching role following the departure of starter Endy Rodriguez due to an apparent hand injury.

The 22-year-old Skenes was taken first overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pirates and was already a regular part of the rotation of Pittsburgh the following year. Davis, on the other hand, was selected No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2021 MLB draft.

With Rodriguez likely to miss games after sustaining a laceration in his right hand in the first inning of the Nationals game and with Joey Bart still out with an injury, Davis could capitalize on an opportunity to shine in a starting role. Skenes seems to trust Davis, who had just been recalled amid Bart's injury.

“[Henry] can call a game,” Skenes said after the victory over Pittsburgh (h/t ESPN). “He was prepared. It's not a surprise. I've been with him for the better part of two years now. You want to see why he's the type of player he is, you don't have to look very far. For him to come into a tough situation, call the game and catch as well as he did says a lot about it.”

“Just being ready to jump in, and know what [Skenes] wanted to do, and be on his page pretty quickly,” Davis shared about being ready in the event that he gets called upon to catch for the Pirates star pitcher on Monday. “That was the goal,” the 25-year-old Davis added.