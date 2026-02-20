Rashee Rice's ex is ignoring the legal noise following the alleged abuse by the NFL star to celebrate their son's birthday.

“How are you already two?! My sweet face where is time going my spark of energy, my bundle of joy, you complete me in every day Happy Birthday baby boy mama lovessss you,” Dacoda Jones wrote of their two-year-old son, Cayden, on her Instagram Story.

This news follows Jones' filing a civil lawsuit earlier this week against Rice in Texas, where she alleged he physically abused her for almost two years. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jones claimed that the abuse occurred between December 2023 and July 2025, where a duration of that time she was pregnant with Cayden. She also shares their Cassai who was born in 2021.

During those 18 months, Jones claims that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver strangled her and hit her in multiple ways including when she was pregnant.

“Jones alleges that Rice strangled her in December 2023 and exhibited a history of abusive behavior through the relationship in both Texas and Missouri until July 2025. ‘Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects,'” the lawsuit filed Monday Feb. 16 states per ESPN.

It also stated that, “Rice punched walls, destroyed property, and broke furniture while also locking her out of their apartment at night.”

Following the filing of the civil suit, Rice's attorney, Adam Shefter, released a statement recanting Jones' claim.

“On October 9th, 2025, well after the parties' relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that ‘Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me. We will allow the legal process to run its course and have no further comment at this time.”

The Chiefs also released a statement of their own in response to the civil lawsuit.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement said, per the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

Rice was suspended for six games at the start of the 2025-2026 season for violating league policy for player conduct. He ended up finishing the season with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns once the suspension was lifted.