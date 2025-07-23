Kevin Durant’s focus is on his new chapter with the Houston Rockets, but an old piece of his Oklahoma City history has sparked attention for an unusual reason. A townhouse once owned and designed by Durant hit the market at a jaw-dropping price of just $35, instantly making headlines, according to BleacherReport.

You can buy Kevin Durant's former OKC home for just $35, or at least try! 🤔 The jaw-droppingly low price tag is meant to spark interest, and so far the ploy has worked, with Thunder Team Realty fielding hundreds of offers. Though Durant's name attracts interest—it was really… pic.twitter.com/W2vytzl0rc — Sportico (@Sportico) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, buyers aren’t actually walking away with Durant’s former home for the cost of dinner. The $35 price tag is a clever nod to the number he wore during his Oklahoma City Thunder days, used by Thunder Team Realty to drum up interest. The property’s true market value sits at about $1 million, according to listing details.

The 3,904-square-foot townhouse features four bedrooms across three stories, two kitchens, and custom touches Durant selected himself during his time in OKC. “His designers actually came to the property since we’ve had it for sale like, ‘Oh, my God, I picked all the colors here for him,’” Thunder Team Realty managing broker Leasha Larkpor told 8NewsNow.com. The hope, Larkpor explained, is that a buyer will “fall in love with it” and then talk real numbers.

A piece of Durant’s Thunder legacy

Durant originally bought two townhomes on the same street in 2012 for $1.76 million and sold this particular unit to a neighbor in 2017 for $1.15 million, according to Realtor.com and Zillow. That was the same year he continued his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won two NBA championships.

Even though Durant couldn’t bring a title to Oklahoma City, he left an undeniable legacy with the franchise. The 2014 NBA MVP spent eight seasons with the Thunder, racking up seven All-Star selections and leading the team to the 2012 NBA Finals. For fans, owning a property tied to Durant’s most celebrated years in OKC could feel like holding a piece of basketball history.

Whether the $35 gimmick leads to a final sale remains to be seen. But for Thunder fans or collectors with deep pockets, this townhouse represents far more than its square footage, it’s a connection to one of the greatest players ever to wear the team’s blue and orange.