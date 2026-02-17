Rich Paul did not confirm anything. He also did not fan the flames. As screenshots tied to an alleged Kevin Durant burner account ricocheted across social media, the veteran agent addressed the broader issue rather than the specific claims.

The timing added fuel. Before the NBA All Star Game tipped off, cameras caught Durant pacing with his phone, eyes locked on the screen. While other players joked and embraced, he moved with visible tension.

The online storm traced back to posts from an account labeled @gethigher77. Users claimed the private messages belonged to Durant and pointed to sharp remarks about several NBA figures, including former teammate Russell Westbrook. One alleged message read, “That pic disproved it tho that’s the point lol. I wouldn’t say Kai was competing wit me, but that lightskin and that triple double cocaine bear was.”

Durant has dealt with this before. In 2017, he acknowledged using anonymous accounts after he mistakenly replied to a fan from his verified profile while defending himself in the third person.

Rich Paul Weighs In on the Culture Around Stars

Speaking alongside Max, Paul shifted the focus toward the reality NBA stars face daily.

“What I do know is, these guys have to always be on,” Paul said. “They never get an opportunity to be themselves or what people want them to be. So, idk I don’t get into Burner accounts.”

Max added his own reaction to the alleged leaks. “If that is Kevin Durant burners, man he was going off on everyone! People were catching strays and I mean EVERYONE caught it.”

The screenshots did not stop with Westbrook references. Another alleged message described Devin Booker and former Suns coach Frank Vogel in extreme political terms, comparing them to authoritarian figures.

Westbrook’s 2016 to 17 campaign still stands as one of the most statistically dominant seasons in league history, as he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists while piling up 42 triple doubles.

For now, Durant has not publicly addressed the latest claims. Paul’s comments did not confirm authenticity, but they highlighted the constant scrutiny that follows elite players. In an era where every message can surface, the line between private venting and public fallout continues to blur.