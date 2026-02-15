Russell Wilson showered Ciara with gifts on Valentine's Day.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared onto Instagram Wilson's Valentine's Day gifts which included a stuffed teddy bear, red heart-shaped balloons, and a fun box Valentine's Day card that had their youngest child jump out of.

“You mean the world to me. Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with you! You fill our house up with the greatest love every day! I am truly grateful for this love. Happy Valentines Day Papi @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much,” Ciara wrote in the caption.

Wilson also shared a post on Instagram celebrating their love with a romantic photo of the couple.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine,” Wilson captioned his photo.

Ciara responded to his post in Spanish, “My love! You are the greatest! You are the love of my life! I love you so much! You mean the world to me. I love you sooooooo much you baby!” the translation reads.

Article Continues Below

Ciara shares why Russell Wilson's marriage works

Ciara and Wilson's relationship is looked up to in the sports and entertainment world and they are often asked to share any marriage tips as the two will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer last year on Summer Walker on Over It Radio.

Ciara said that she has her own faults like being a little “stubborn” but they are always looking to rectify an issue in their relationship so that they can excel.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”