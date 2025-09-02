Ryan Lochte is on the path to recovery.

In 2023, Lochte was involved in a car accident that put the Olympic swimmer in a “really dark place.” In a video message on Instagram, the former pro athlete revealed that he is now in a better place and that he is 54 days sober after going to rehab. He revealed that he is “so happy right now” and that being sober is a “big reason” for that feeling.

“I wanted to share some positive updates in my life,” Lochte began the video.

“After my accident in 2023, I fell into a really dark place” adding that, “depression, loneliness and feeling like I was giving up in life.”

He said that in order to counteract his substance abuse, he checked himself into a Florida recovery center where he was able to get the help he needed. “Substance abuse isn't a solution; it's a distraction that makes things worse,” he learned during his time there.

While he completed the program, he gave his followers some inspiration if they're dealing with the same thing, “But in life, you're going to get knocked out or hit a road block. It's not how you get knocked out, it's how you keep moving forward.”

“I am bettering myself each day,” Lochte said. “If anyone out there is struggling, please know you're not alone in this.”

Ryan Lochte breaks silence on Kayla Rae Reid's divorce

Lochte's post about his substance abuse recovery follows the announcement of his divorce from Kayla Rae Reid in March.

“This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote in a June 4 Instagram post. “I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both,” Lochte continued. “I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

He concluded his message by thanking his support system, “Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support—it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

In July, Lochte posted photos of his Fourth of July celebration with his new girlfriend, Molly. After tackling cheating rumors, the 12-time Olympic medalist cleared up how he and Molly began dating.

“Kayla has blocked me on social media,” Lochte, 40, said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place and now she’s playing this pity part. I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife. She didn’t take me away from my kids.

“We got a divorce and I left. I moved down the street because I wanted to be in my kids’ lives and I will always be in my kids’ lives,” Lochte continued. “There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing. Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me, I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.”