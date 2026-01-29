Shaquille O’Neal does not sound interested in sentiment when it comes to the NBA All-Star Game, even with LeBron James facing a rare moment outside the starting lineup conversation.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently voiced his support for LeBron James being part of All-Star Weekend, even though James did not earn a starting nod for the first time since 2006, per Bleacher Report. Tatum shared those thoughts during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, where he reflected on whether players should step aside for legends, especially if it turns out to be James’ final season.

Tatum pointed back to 2003, when Michael Jordan received similar grace during his farewell campaign. He referenced how Vince Carter ultimately gave up his starting spot, calling it “the right thing to do” if a generational player reaches the end of the road.

O’Neal, however, sees the situation differently.

Shaq explains his All-Star stance

During a recent Inside the NBA segment focused on reserve selections, Shaquille O'Neal left James off his list entirely. His explanation focused less on legacy and more on optics.

Shaq on why he doesn't have LeBron making the All Star team “He is one of the few players thats only been slowed down by age. I don't want to see the king coming off the bench. I'll spare the King. Is he playing like an All Star? A little bit but i dont want to see the king… pic.twitter.com/qB9l0apf0x — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 29, 2026

O’Neal said age has finally slowed James, adding that he does not want to see “the King” coming off the bench. From his perspective, leaving James out spares him an awkward moment rather than diminishing his status. O’Neal acknowledged that James still plays at a high level, but he questioned whether that production matches the All-Star standard right now.

That view puts Shaq at odds with players like Tatum, who framed the All-Star Game as a stage built for icons as much as current dominance. Tatum stressed that fans expect to see James involved, particularly if this season carries any finality.

For now, the debate highlights a broader tension around the All-Star Game, balancing respect for history with present-day performance. Coaches still control the reserve selections, which leaves the door open for James regardless of O’Neal’s opinion.

Whether James ends up starting, coming off the bench, or watching from home, the conversation itself shows how rare this moment is. Even after two decades, LeBron’s place in the league still sparks disagreement among legends.