Shaq brought his iconic event to the Bay Area ahead of Super Bowl 60.

The Shaq’s Fun House Presented by Credit One Bank, had explosive sets from DJ Irie, T-Pain, Disco Lines, Myles O'Neal, Tiesto, and Shaq transformed into his DJ Diesel persona as the headliner. The event took place at the iconic Bay Area venue, Cow Palace in San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 6.

There were several moments during the event where each DJ made sure fans were leaving with an unforgettable time. During Shaq's set, he was joined by several celebrities, including actress Tiffany Haddish, who embraced the NBA icon on stage. He also had Grammy-winning country artist Kane Brown hop on stage to surprise fans.

T-Pain played some of his classic hits, such as “I'm Sprung,” and “Can't Believe It” which he mixed with some rave house music.

The event featured a star-studded red carpet filled with celebrities, athletes, and influencers, as well as appearances by Rob Gronkowski, T.I., Becky G, Guy Fieri, Hunter Fieri, Chloe Bridges, and more.

Prior to Friday's party, Shaq shared why he created the event that has kicked off Super Bowl weekend for eight years.

“From day one, I wanted Shaq’s Fun House to be the party for the people,” said Shaquille O’Neal in a press release back in January. “A lot of Big Game events feel like they are only for VIPs. At my party, you buy a ticket and your night is taken care of. The music, the rides, the food, the open bar, the wild moments, it is all included so you can just show up and have fun. San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world, and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game.”

Super Bowl 60 takes place in Santa Clara where the Seattle Seahawks will be facing the New England Patriots.