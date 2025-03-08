iShowSpeed delivered a moment of pure drama as he channeled his idol Cristiano Ronaldo while sealing victory for the YouTube Allstars in their highly anticipated charity match against Sidemen FC. In front of a packed Wembley Stadium, Speed converted the decisive penalty in a shootout that ended a thrilling 9-9 contest, Telegraph reports.

The annual fixture, now a staple event in the YouTube community, attracted 90,000 fans and raised over £4 million for charities including Brightside, BBC Children In Need, and M7 Education. This year’s showdown had it all—goals, comebacks, celebrity appearances, and a penalty shootout finish worthy of the grandest footballing stage.

A Goal-Filled Spectacle at Wembley

The match started at a blistering pace, with Joe Weller opening the scoring for Sidemen FC just seven minutes in. Moments later, MrBeast squandered a penalty before ChrisMD made amends with a stunning 25-yard free kick. Chris Baker added to the YouTube Allstars’ tally, while Weller grabbed a second before TBJZL equalized just before halftime, leveling the score at 4-4.

Sidemen FC then looked to regain control as Logan Paul and Zerkaa each found the net. However, a tactical switch that pushed AngryGinge into a forward role created new opportunities for the Allstars, who continued to battle back. The back-and-forth action culminated in a thrilling finale, with Theo Baker netting a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time to complete his hat-trick and send the game to penalties.

Speed’s Ronaldo Moment Seals Victory

As the tension peaked, the shootout delivered high drama. Sidemen’s all-time leading scorer, Miniminter, saw his effort denied by Allstars goalkeeper Sketch, giving Speed the opportunity to clinch victory. The internet personality stepped up with a stance eerily reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature technique, sending his penalty past XQC before unleashing the iconic “Siu” celebration.

This win marked a rare triumph for the YouTube Allstars, breaking the Sidemen's dominant streak in the charity fixture. With tickets selling out within three hours and star-studded lineups featuring KSI, Logan Paul, Kai Cenat, and MrBeast, the match once again proved its status as a landmark event in digital entertainment.