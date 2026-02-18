While at the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, acclaimed filmmaker and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee made a pro-Palestine statement with his clothing, but it was not a shot at Israeli player Deni Avdija.

Lee took to Instagram to reassure everyone that he was not taking any swings at Avdija with his attire. He posted a picture of himself accompanied by a lengthy caption.

“Much Respect To Deni Avdija, The First Israeli-Born Player In The NBA All-Star Game,” Lee began. “Congratulations Also To All The Players And The NBA. There Has Been Some Conjecture About What I Wore To The Games on Saturday and Sunday. The Clothes I Wore are Symbols of My Concern For The Palestinian Children and Civilians, And My Utmost Belief In Human Dignity For All Humankind.

“What I Wore Was Not Intended As A Gesture Of Hostility To Jewish People Or To Support Violence Against Anyone, Nor Was It Intended As A Comment On The Significance Of Deni Being An All-Star. There Were 28 NBA Players Chosen To Be In LA This Weekend. I Didn’t Know Them All And Deni Playing For The Portland Trailblazers, A West Coast Team, I Didn’t Know Deni As The First Israeli Born NBA All-Star. He can BALL. NOW I DO KNOW,” Lee continued.

Lee concluded by saying “live and learn” and promising he was moving “onward and upward.” It should come as no surprise that Lee was at the NBA All-Star Game. He is a known fan of the Knicks and a fan of the sport.

Avdija was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026. He has been in the NBA since 2020, and he's in the midst of his second season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Before going to the NBA, Avdija played for the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club, a professional basketball team based in Tel Aviv, Israel.