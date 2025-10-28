A week into the 2025–26 NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has already made history. The San Antonio Spurs phenom became the first player ever to post 100 points and 15 blocks through his first three games, a feat that instantly launched him into early MVP conversations. Standing at 7-foot-4 with guard-like fluidity, Wembanyama continues to look like the most unique player in basketball.

The Spurs, after five long seasons without a playoff berth, suddenly look revitalized. At the center of that rise is Wembanyama, whose blend of skill and athleticism has left defenses scrambling for answers. But not everyone envies the challenge. Former Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who retired after two decades in the league, admitted there’s one matchup he’s relieved he never faced, per BasketballNetwork.

“I’m just happy I retired, I don’t want no parts to that,” Haslem said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t even know where to start with. Most of the times, for a guy that size, you want to be physical, but he can put the ball on the floor. He can go by you. He can shoot over you. I just want him to continue to be aggressive.”

Haslem’s comments highlight what nearly every defender has realized since Wembanyama entered the league, and that's there’s no real way to contain him.

Wembanyama Extends His Defensive Streak in Spurs’ Perfect Start

Article Continues Below

Wembanyama’s dominance isn’t limited to offense. In the Spurs’ 121–103 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the 21-year-old posted 24 points, 15 rebounds, and another block, improving the Spurs to 4–0. That rejection marked his 19th of the season and his 89th consecutive game with at least one block, pushing him past Patrick Ewing’s all-time streak of 88. He now trails only Mark Eaton, Dikembe Mutombo, and Ewing’s top mark of 145.

When asked if he intentionally hunts for blocks, Wembanyama downplayed it with a grin. “I don’t think so, because there are moments when I’m hunting blocks even when I already have six,” he said. “It’s my job.”

Opponents are already adjusting their game plans, often refusing to attack the rim when Wembanyama is near. “There are many more ways to impact the game,” he added. “It’s gonna happen more and more that guys turn down shots.”

Haslem believes Wembanyama’s growth will come from refining his mid-post and isolation game, but his defensive impact has already reached historic levels. After a brief health scare last season, the Spurs star appears stronger than ever, anchoring a team that’s quickly reestablishing itself in the Western Conference.