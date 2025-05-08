Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on the potential aftermath the University of North Carolina will face amid the drama from Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The longtime football coach and former college cheerleader have been making headlines due to a recent interview with CBS when Hudson interjected on how they met. Smith, who has been a sports reporter in the industry for over 30 years, commented on how he believes the relationship between the couple will play out as Belichick gears up for his first season at UNC.

“I don't imagine it will be [a problem],” Smith told PEOPLE. “Bill Belichick is relatively private, and they can try to get in his business, but he's reluctant to talk to begin with, and that's even about football. So you certainly know he's not going to get into things about his personal life.”

“We know about the story, but at the end of the day, it's really none of our business,” Smith adds. “We're all grown up. They're consenting adults, and they can do what they want to do.”

Bill Belichick Defends Jordon Hudson Amid Viral CBS Interview

During the CBS interview, Hudson interjected when the reporter asked how they met with the former cheerleader responding, “We’re not talking about this.”

The couple has continued to tell the public that they met on a plane in 2o21 and started dating two years later.

Belichick responded to the backlash by sharing he was under the presumption that the journalist would be asking about his upcoming book The Art of Winning and not about his personal life.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick began the statement, sent via email from his employer, the University of North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

CBS fired back at Belichick's claims: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Hudson didn't make a statement regarding the backlash she and Belichick received but she did repost several post on X as she cryptically gave some insight on how she was feeling about the whole ordeal. The UNC coach is now reportedly in talks with a PR agency in regards to recent events.