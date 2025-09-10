If one thing is for sure, Stephen Curry loves his wife, Ayesha, as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The Golden State Warriors guard praised his wife on social media.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise his partner. It appears he was not with her, as one of the photos is a screenshot from FaceTime. Either way, he gushed over his “Parisian bombshell” as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

My Parisian bombshell!!! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EQE23CrL87 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 9, 2025

Fans praised Curry in the comments section. “Steph don't miss,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Steph Curry, the father of the French National Team.”

Who is Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha?

Ayesha is a multi-faceted talent. She has acted, but she is likely most known for her cooking career. She hosted Ayesha's Homemade on Food Network from 2016 to 2017.

Before that, she served as a judge on Guy's Grocery Games and Chopped Junior despite not having prior professional chef training. Her culinary career began in 2014. After appearing on Guy's Grocery Games and Chopped Junior, she has hosted The Great American Baking Show and Family Food Fight.

She and her husband co-hosted About Last Night in 2022. The game show premiered on February 10, 2022, and it was inspired by Tattletales. It ran for one season on HBO Max.

Her acting career began in 2008. She first starred in a TV movie called Dan's Detour of Life. She also had roles in Disney Channel shows like Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie.

After some time away from acting, she returned in 2014, lending her voice to The Little Ghost. Curry has also starred Charming and Irish Wish. The latter starred Lindsay Lohan.

She met her husband as a teenager. Stephen Curry is a standout player on the Golden State Warriors. He is heading into his 17th season in the NBA.

Curry is a four-time NBA Champion with the Warriors. He has been named NBA MVP twice (2015 and 2016) and is an 11-time All-Star. Additionally, he has been named to 11 All-NBA Teams (four First Team, five Second Team, and two Third Team).