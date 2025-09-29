Taylor Swift had a busy weekend as her best friend Selena Gomez got married and her fiancé Travis Kelce had a game at home.

According to PEOPLE, Swift was able to support both Gomez and Kelce over the weekend.

Her longtime friend married Benny Blanco on Saturday (Sept. 27) and then was able to hop on a flight to Kansas City to support Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens. Fans spotted her, Scott, and brother Austin, as well as Kelce’s mother, Donna, at the game. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 37-20, making it their second win of the season following their 22-9 win over the New York Giants last week.

This marks Swift's second game of the season that she has attended. The first game of the season she was spotted at was when the Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez's wedding

Swift flew in for the rehearsal dinner on Friday (Sept. 26) and was there to support her friend on her wedding day. According to PEOPLE, she was gave a speech in honor of her friend for over a decade.

They became friends as teenagers when they dated the Jonas Brothers — Gomez with Nick Jonas and Swift with Joe Jonas. The Only Murders in the Building star recently shared that having a long-lasting friendship with Swift was the “best thing” coming from those past romantic relationships.

“We were young. We all know and love each other now. It's so cute. We didn't know what we were doing. But, yeah, she and I like to say that the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet,” Gomez told the Therapuss podcast last month.

What's next for Taylor Swift?

Article Continues Below

While Swift has been supporting her loved ones this weekend she has a big week ahead. The singer is releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The pop star announced the album on Kelce's New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Swift shared on the podcast that she wrote the album while she was on her Eras Tour. The album is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and herself.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Swift replied, “That's why I called it that. Nailed it!”

The Life of a Showgirl is out on Oct. 3.