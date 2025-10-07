Despite what internet speculation may lead you to believe, it sounds like singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wasn't kept in the dark regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement on purpose.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift confirmed that Sheeran only learned about her engagement to Kelce through Instagram.

“That's so true,” Swift revealed. “He doesn't have a phone! He doesn't have one that works. This is one thing that I love about him, it's very eccentric, love it, but when I'm going through being like, Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime? I'm going through my texts and being like, Who have I texted within the last, like, month in my life?

“He just wasn't there… You have to email him, and then if you want to FaceTime, he has to find an iPad, [and] they have to give it to him like he's a child. This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet, and then when the news came out and I was like, ‘Oh my God! We forgot to call Ed!' Oh no!” she continued.

Still, Sheeran remains ‘like family” to her, even if he isn't easy to contact. “I love him, but he doesn't have a phone!”

Ed Sheeran confirms Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce engagement claim

For those wondering if Swift's comments were true, Sheeran himself confirmed them. He responded to The Tonight Show's post where Swift talked about him learning she was engaged.

“Hello from my allotted iPad time,” his comment began, “this is factual.”

Luckily, Sheeran now knows. More than likely, he will be invited to their wedding. He has a long history with Swift, as they have collaborated several times.

In August 2024, Sheeran joined Swift on stage during her show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. They performed “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “Thinking Out Loud” together.