Rumors about Taylor Swift performing at the 2026 Grammys are being debunked.

The 2026 Grammys will be held on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, and Grammys executive producer Ben Winston shared that the popstar is not scheduled to perform. HIITS Daily Double previously shared that Swift would perform, which was later retracted by Winston.

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally,” he told the outlet.

However, he cleared the rumor with Daily Mail: “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!”

Swift's attendance has not yet been confirmed either.

The last time that Swift was at the Grammys was in 2024, where she won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. For this award ceremony, she was not nominated as her album The Life of a Showgirl was released outside of this year's eligibility period.

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album

Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. She shared that she had created the album while on her Eras Tour.

“How on Earth did she do this while she was on the tour? It's still blowing my mind,” Travis asked, amazed by the singer's work ethic.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Swift replied, “That's why I called it that. Nailed it!”