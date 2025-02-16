Sports and music's biggest couple might be making their red carpet debut this year. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023, but they have yet to take on a red carpet. There were a couple of times during their relationship that they could have hit the carpet, such as Swift's Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles in October 2023 and the Grammys and VMAs in both 2023 and 2024. These were all major red carpet events that Kelce and Swift could have partook in but decided against it either for scheduling or an unknown reason. This though, since Swift's Eras Tour is over and she doesn't plan to go on tour, and Kelce has a break before the next season of football starts, this event might be the one to do it.

“As part of their R&R time, it's thought the couple could finally make an official red carpet appearance together — with the Met Gala earmarked as their first potential event together,” the Mirror reported of Kelce and Swift. “So far Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023, have struggled to align their schedules to step out together at an event.”

Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016 and just like the Oscars where the couple was invited to in 2023, they decided to RSVP “no” to the event. Bringing Kelce to the Met Gala would be a first for the singer as she has never attended the Met Gala with any of her boyfriends before.

“… However the Met Gala isn't until May, and with Swift not planning to tour this year it's thought she and Kelce could turn out at the red carpet event together. The event would be a ‘relationship first' for the pair as they anticipated to step out together.”

What Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Plans For 2025?

As of now, Swift has been supporting Kelce after Kansas City Chief's devastating 40-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The 14-time Grammy winner attended the game to cheer on Kelce but in the end there was nothing she could do.

A source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, they want to take the time to just slow down and enjoy one another. Swift also is rumored to work on new music this year and “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together,” the insider added.

According to the source the couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime.”