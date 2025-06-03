Even though they might not be in the same city right now, Taylor Swift is still thinking of Travis Kelce.

Swift was recently photographed in New York with Selena Gomez over the weekend when fans noticed her jewelry had a subtle nod to her relationship with Kelce. In photos obtained by Page Six, Swift attended a dinner at Monkey Bar in NYC with Gomez where she was wearing a diamond-and-gold friendship bracelet that Kelce gifted her for Christmas back in 2023. The jewelry has their nickname “TNT” on it, which stands for Travis and Taylor. The bracelet cost $6,000.

This is not the first time that Swift has worn the bracelet. She also donned the customized piece when the Kansas City Chiefs played during the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs won 17-10 against the Ravens.

Taylor Swift Buys Master Recordings To Her First Six Albums

It has been a great couple of days for Swift as she just gained ownership of her master recordings for her first six albums. The singer revealed on Friday, May 30, that after years of trying to gain ownership of her recordings, she was finally given the chance to buy them back. She shared a heartfelt message to her fans following the announcement via her official website.

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” she wrote. “A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

Swift reportedly paid $360 million in order to get her recordings from Shamrock Capital. The investment firm bought the singer's recordings in 2020 after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought them from Big Machine Records which previous owned Swift's masters.

She added: “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty casual about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me—so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four albums, calling them Taylor’s Versions. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success you found giving The Eras Tour into why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but never owned until now. All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright.”

In addition to her letter on the website, she posted a photo of the six vinyls albums — Taylor Swift, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless — on Instagram with the simple message, “You belong with me.”