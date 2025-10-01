Anthony Edwards never lacked confidence, and he’s not about to start now. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken, self-assured players in the NBA, the kind of personality who backs up his words with explosive play. That same energy has made Edwards a viral quote machine, and his latest claim just might be his boldest yet, per HoopsHype.

Edwards recently joined forces with Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson for a recreation of the classic Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss magazine cover. During their conversation, Edwards and Jefferson debated whether NBA or NFL athletes hold the athletic edge. Edwards didn’t just defend basketball players, he raised the stakes. He flat out told Jefferson that if he wins an NBA title in the next three to four years, he plans to switch sports and take the football field.

“Football players can’t go play basketball. No way,” Edwards said. “If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years, I’m going to play football.” Jefferson, naturally, laughed it off, replying, “No, you’re not,” before the clip cut off.

Edwards doubles down

This wasn’t just empty talk. While on a summer trip to China, Edwards reaffirmed that he still wants to give football a shot if he gets his championship. He even had a Minnesota blueprint ready.

“Hopefully I can play for Minnesota. I ain’t gotta move nowhere,” Edwards said. Asked about his position of choice, he didn’t hesitate. “Receiver. So you got JJ the quarterback throwing to JJ and AE? Yeah, for sure.”

The thought of Edwards lining up alongside Jefferson with J.J. McCarthy under center may sound like a fantasy, but it speaks to his unique mix of fearlessness and ambition. When he first entered the NBA, some critics thought his confidence bordered on arrogance. Yet over time, Edwards has grown into one of the league’s best young stars, consistently delivering in big moments and earning his place as a top 10 player.

Pulling off an NBA-to-NFL crossover would be unprecedented, but Edwards has always thrived in uncharted territory. The real question might not be whether he has the talent, but whether the Timberwolves can bring him that ring fast enough to test his promise.