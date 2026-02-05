Of course, the wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will feature Garage Bear, the brand he invested in alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

Speaking to TMZ, Kelce confirmed that his reception would serve Garage Beer. As for how much, he responded, “Man, I can't even count that high.”

So, don't expect Kelce and Swift's wedding to be dry. It's unknown what other beer brands will be served, but attendees can expect there to at least be Garage Beer.

When is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding?

Currently, an exact date for Kelce and Swift's wedding is unknown. If they plan on getting married before Kelce reports back to training camp, should he return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, they'd likely want to do it before August.

Article Continues Below

Take Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, for example. They got married during the 2025 offseason in May in California. This gave them ample time to celebrate before Allen started his 2025 offseason with the Buffalo Bills.

Either way, it's an exciting time for Kelce and Swift. They are likely knee-deep in the wedding planning process, which can be strenuous.

The couple has been engaged since August 2025. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2025. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” their caption read.

They had been dating for nearly two years before getting engaged. Swift first attended a Chiefs game during the early part of the 2023 NFL season. She and Kelce have been going steady since. Now, they are gearing up to take the next step in their relationship.

Kelce is currently enjoying the offseason. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback, the Chiefs missed the playoffs. Usually, at this time, the Chiefs are gearing up to play in the Super Bowl. They will have to wait at least one more season before doing it again.